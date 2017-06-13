Ontario funding local efforts to fight opiod crisis

The Ontario government is injecting almost $15 million into local efforts to fight the opioid crisis and reduce needless deaths from fentanyl and other drugs.Health Minister Dr. Eric Hoskins told reporters in Toronto on Monday the funding will be offered to local health units to hire frontline staff, as well as the distribution over the next year of an extra 80,000 kits for naloxone, an easily administered antidote that can save the lives of people overdosing. For Toronto Public Health, the funding will add five new health workers, four of them full-time, in education, planning and addiction outreach. All health units will all be able to hire up to four full-time staff.Hoskins called Ontario’s multi-pronged effort “the most forward-looking and advanced strategy to deal with the opioid crisis of any jurisdiction across the country.” He made the announcement with Mayor John Tory, two city councillors involved in the fight against opioid abuse and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the city’s associate medical officer of health.Article Continued BelowNew data from the Public Health Agency of Canada found that an estimated 2,458 people died from opioid overdoses last year, a national death rate of 8.8 per 100,000 people.Ontario is expected by fall to have released provincial overdose figures for 2016 and part of this year. While saying one overdose death is too many, Hoskins added it appears Ontario has not been hit as hard as British Columbia and Alberta where fentanyl in particular has taken a horrific toll.