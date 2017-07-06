Ontario gives $1.5M to Carrot Rewards app to help people make healthy choices

Ontario has joined three other Canadian governments in funding a smartphone app that gives users points for popular consumer reward programs in exchange for engaging with government-approved messages about wellness.The province announced Thursday it is spending $1.5 million on the Carrot Rewards smartphone app, which tracks users’ steps and offers quizzes and tips on topics including healthy living, personal finances and the environment.When users reach their step goal or complete a quiz on home budgeting, for example, they’ll receive points in their account for the reward program of their choice: Aeroplan, Petro-Points, More Rewards, or Cineplex’s Scene.Read more:So, you’d like to quit smoking: Why not collect points in the process?Toronto-based company Carrot Insights developed the app in 2015 with funding from the federal government and British Columbia, and Newfoundland and Labrador signed on last year.Article Continued BelowCarrot Rewards became available to Ontarians in February and the company says it has about 200,000 active users in the province today.With the promise of bonus points and free healthy snacks, Carrot Rewards lured users out to Thursday’s announcement in Toronto — and, according to the company, more than 1,000 people showed up to take part.Ontario has announced Thursday it is spending $1.5 million on the Carrot Rewards smartphone app, which offers rewards points for healthy behaviour Andreas Souvaliotis, CEO of Carrot Insights, said the app launched with a focus on health but the company and its partner governments quickly realized it was effective at modifying behaviour in other areas as well, and expanded to a more general focus on wellness that includes personal finance and the environment.