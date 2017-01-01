Ontario hydro rebates start in January, but so do carbon taxes

Ontario residents will notice more money in one pocket and less in another as electricity tax rebates and new carbon fees for natural gas and gasoline take effect in 2017. First-time homebuyers will get a break on the land transfer tax and — just in time for New Year’s resolutions — restaurant chains with at least 20 locations must post calorie counts on their menus.Travellers planning winter vacations can also rely on packaged trips being advertised with all-in pricing and no hidden fees under new regulations taking effect Jan. 1.The rules for police stopping citizens are also changing as officers will no longer be allowed to arbitrarily ask someone for their identification, a controversial practice known as carding that tended to target racial minorities. On the energy front, Premier Kathleen Wynne’s promise to waive the 8 per-cent-provincial portion of the HST on hydro bills kicks in to give ratepayers some much-needed relief.Article Continued BelowIt’s expected to save the average homeowner about $11 monthly, or $130 a year. Wynne has acknowledged that she made a “mistake” letting electricity costs rise rapidly — something opposition parties have pounced on with an election looming in 18 months and the Liberals lagging in public opinion polls.“For years, Ontario residents, families and job creators have been struggling with never-ending increases to their hydro rates,” said Progressive Conservative MPP Monte McNaughton (Lambton-Kent-Middlesex).

