Ontario jurors can now get counselling after traumatic trials

Former jurors who have been traumatized by graphic court evidence now have a toll-free number to call for help, Ontario's Attorney General Yasir Naqvi says.Speaking at the Hamilton courthouse where the horrific trial into the murder of Tim Bosma took place, Naqvi said people who have finished their jury service can call 1-844-JUROR-ON (1-844-587-6766) and ask to be put in touch with counselling assistance.Jurors can have up to eight confidential free sessions either in person, over the phone, by email or video conference."Hamilton has seen some difficult cases going through," said Naqvi on Tuesday. "The Bosma trial is a very good example so we felt it was appropriate to come to Hamilton to talk about this."He said the goal of the new Juror Support Program is to "help as many people as possible regardless of how much time as passed" and to look for other ways to assist in the future.On hand at the news conference was former juror Mark Farrant, who had previously gone public about post-traumatic stress disorder he suffers after serving as a juror on a horrific four-month murder trial in 2014 in Toronto."I'm proud of the role I played in delivering justice (as a jury member) . . . but it did take a toll on me and it did take a toll on my family still to this day," Farrant said.Naqvi said he came to know of Farrant's plight through media reports and felt the government should do something.