When medical malpractice lawyer Amani Oakley appeared in a Toronto courtroom last October to get a trial date for her client, who is suing her chiropractor, the response she got “was like a blow to the stomach.” March 11, 2019. “Though we try our best to explain, I am absolutely certain that many clients will assume that the lawyers are not working hard enough, and not moving forward,” she told the Star. “Sometimes that is the case, but very often it’s out of our control.”Oakley is among a growing list of Ontario civil lawyers — who handle lawsuits including personal injury and medical malpractice matters — sounding the alarm regarding what they describe as excessive court delays. Article Continued BelowWhile there is a constitutional requirement to try a criminal case “within a reasonable time,” there is no such obligation for civil cases. Their clients may not be in jail or facing the possibility of jail while they await their trial, but civil lawyers point out they suffer from a range of predicaments while they wait years to get to court, including financial losses, difficulty working, family troubles, and physical and mental health issues. The current problem, lawyers say, is twofold. For one thing, they point to a failure by the federal government to quickly appoint more judges to the Superior Court of Justice, which rules on lawsuits and also handles the most serious criminal cases, such as murder.