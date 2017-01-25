Ontario liable for severe jailhouse attack on inmate in Toronto prison

Jail authorities were negligent to house rival gang members in the same unit and therefore liable for the injuries one of them sustained in a beating, Ontario’s top court ruled Monday.The ruling upholds a lower court finding that found the guards at Toronto’s Don Jail largely liable for what happened to Jason Walters, who spent months in hospital, more than a year in rehabilitation, and was left with permanent brain damage.Walters was a low-level member of Toronto’s east end Malvern Crew, which was involved in an ongoing turf war with the Galloway Boyz, which had Tyshan Riley as leader or senior member.Don Jail officials should have known that Tyshan Riley (pictured) "was an unusually dangerous inmate," the Ontario Court of Appeal said.RELATED:Money underlines misjudgment leading up to jailhouse attack: DiMannoArticle Continued Below“The security risks that Riley posed ought to have been known to all members of the justice system,” the Appeal Court said. “This information should have influenced (the) decision on Walters’ placement.”Correctional authorities at the jail put Walters in Riley’s unit in November 2008 despite knowing about their gang affiliations. Walters was soon badly beaten by fellow inmates in an attack directed by Riley. The victim sued for damages, claiming the guards had negligently failed to prevent the assault.At trial, a lower court judge agreed with Walters, who maintained he was only 15 per cent responsible for what happened to him because he could have asked to be placed in segregation for his own protection.In that ruling in August 2015, Superior Court Justice Arthur Gans found the guards primarily responsible for what happened because they should have known Riley would likely attack members of rival gangs.

