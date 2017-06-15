Ontario Liberals ink deal giving public servants 7.5-per-cent raise

The provincial government has signed another quick deal giving thousands of civil servants a 7.5-per-cent raise over four years, prompting accusations the Liberals are buying labour peace for next June’s election.Treasury Board President Liz Sandals said Wednesday that it made sense to negotiate contract extensions early to avoid any possibility of strikes and interruptions to government services.“No matter what the political context, it is always good news when you have a longer collective agreement because then you have a longer period of workplace stability,” she told reporters.“That’s a good thing for everybody.”The deals with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) and a separate bargaining agent, the Association of Management, Administrative and Professional Crown Employees of Ontario (AMAPCEO) representing managerial and professional employees in government must still be ratified by their members.Article Continued BelowProgressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown said renegotiating the two contracts many months before they were to expire is fishy with an election looming on June 7, 2018 and parties already jockeying for position.“It’s no coincidence,” Brown maintained, suggesting the government could have bargained harder to get a better deal for taxpayers.“This is once again about the government looking at their own interests. This is about Liberal Party interest not the greater interest of the province of Ontario.”