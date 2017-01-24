Ontario Liberals, OLeary fire off open letters in heated exchange

The Ontario Liberal government is blitzing federal Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary with a series of fact-check open letters, which a political pundit said could be part of an electoral long game.McMaster University political science professor Henry Jacek said the Liberals know that going after O’Leary will appeal to their potential voters.“They’re not likely to like Kevin O’Leary at all, so it doesn’t hurt at all to tell these people: ‘Kevin O’Leary doesn’t like us,’” he said.Read more: Why Kevin O’Leary is a gift to Kathleen Wynne: CohnArticle Continued BelowKevin O’Leary says Kathleen Wynne is ‘incompetent’“If you know your base dislikes somebody and doesn’t trust them, boom, just play that up that they’re attacking you … Going into the next election they’ll probably move it a little step more and associate the opposition leader with Kevin O’Leary.”Premier Kathleen Wynne fired off the first open letter on Sunday, taking the former Dragon’s Den television personality to task for comments he had made about Ontario’s auto sector — noting it has seen nearly $2 billion in investment recently — and corporate tax rate.