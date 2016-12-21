Ontario man with family caught in Libya conflict calls on Ottawa to help

A Canadian man whose family is trapped in a militant-controlled area in the Libyan city of Benghazi is calling on Ottawa to help broker a ceasefire so innocent civilians can flee the fighting.Ali Hamza, of Mississauga, Ont., says his 75-year-old mother, five siblings, sister-in-law and six young nieces are among about 130 families still living in the neighbourhood of Ganfouda, which is besieged by Libyan army troops that answer to a powerful military commander.The North African nation has been plagued by violence and chaos since the ouster and death of longtime strongman Moammar Gadhafi in a 2011 civil war.Since September, Hamza says his family and friends in Ganfouda have told him that homes have been destroyed, people have been killed and residents are running out of food, water, medication and other basic necessities.The 50-year-old is urging Ottawa to issue a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ganfouda until families in the area can be evacuated.Article Continued BelowA spokeswoman with Global Affairs Canada says the federal government is “deeply concerned” about the ongoing armed conflict in Libya, including the district of Ganfouda.“Canada supports the work of humanitarian partners to facilitate free and unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance and to permit civilians who wish to leave to do so in safety and with dignity,” said Jocelyn Sweet.But Hamza says that’s not enough. He believes a strong public stance from Canada on the situation in Ganfouda would have an impact.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx