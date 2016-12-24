Ontario MPPs deck the halls of power with Christmas cards

It is a sign of Christmas at Queen’s Park almost as ubiquitous as the boughs of holly that deck the halls of power.MPPs from all of the parties at their desks in the legislature, busily filling out stacks of Christmas cards to constituents and supporters as they half-listen to a debate droning on in the chamber.Because they put a lot of thought into what goes on the front of the cards, it’s not surprising that they put so much effort into inscribing them.Now that the house has risen for a winter break until Feb. 20, there is time to take stock of this year’s Christmas card crop.Premier Kathleen Wynne is sending out 45,000 cards this yuletide.Article Continued BelowThis year’s card features a smiling Wynne with her two daughters, her son, her son-in-law, her granddaughters and grandson, and spouse Jane Rounthwaite in a North Toronto park.The children are waving Ontario 150 pennants because 2017 will mark the province’s — and Canada’s — sesquicentennial.Inside, there are seasonal greetings in 31 different languages and the inscription “My family and I send you best wishes for the holidays.”

