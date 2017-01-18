Ontario proposes to boost water bottling fee by $500 per million litres

Ontario is proposing to charge water-bottling companies a little over $500 per million litres, up from the current fee of just a few dollars.Public outcry erupted last year over the small fee of $3.71 that the province currently charges for every million litres on all water-taking permits.A proposal to increase the charge to $503.71 per million litres for water-bottling companies who take from groundwater was posted Wednesday on the regulatory registry for a mandatory 60-day comment period.The government is still reviewing other types of water-taking permits, such as ones for industrial purposes.The current charge of $3.71 per million litres of water is on top of a fee of $750 for low- or medium-risk water takings, or $3,000 for those considered a high risk to cause an adverse environmental impact.Article Continued BelowThe province has already proposed new restrictions for bottled water companies who want to renew permits and it has imposed a two-year moratorium on permits for new or expanded bottled water operations after Nestle purchased a well that the township of Centre Wellington wanted for its growing community.The bottled water giant has existing permits to take up to 3.6 million litres a day from its well in Aberfoyle, Ont., where it has a bottling plant, and another 1.1 million litres a day from a well in nearby Erin, Ont.Nestle Waters Canada has said it wants to partner with Centre Wellington on the well the company purchased.