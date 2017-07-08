Ontario to change child support law to give adult children with disabilities access to parental cash

The provincial government will table an amendment to Ontario’s Family Law Act this fall to give adult children with disabilities access to child support, the Star has learned.The move comes in the wake of a provincial court decision Friday that ruled the law unconstitutional after a Brampton single mother’s fight to win child support for her 22-year-old disabled son.“The Ontario government will be moving forward with an amendment to include adult children with disabilities in the Family Law Act, to essentially mirror the federal Divorce Act,” said the government source, who added the province has been working on the change since last fall.“As soon as the house is sitting again, we will be able to table an amendment to the bill,” the source said.In his precedent-setting decision, Justice William Sullivan agreed with Robyn Coates that Ontario’s Family Law Act discriminates against adult children with disabilities because it denies them access to child support.Article Continued BelowUnder provincial law, which governs unmarried parents, adult children are eligible for child support only if they are in school full-time.But under the federal Divorce Act, an adult child who is unable to live independently due to disability, illness or other cause is also eligible for support as long as they need it.Sullivan’s ruling, which adopts the federal Divorce Act wording for the case, means Coates’s son Joshua is eligible for child support from his estranged father Wayne Watson.