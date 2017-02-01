Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro One with latest legal move, CUPE says

The Ontario government is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit aimed at stopping the further sale of shares in Hydro One in an “attempt to avoid a public trial,” says the Canadian Union of Public Employees. CUPE filed the malfeasance suit in early December against Premier Kathleen Wynne and two cabinet ministers, calling the former Crown utility a “vital asset” that the Liberal government had “no mandate” to sell.“Through out the sell-off of Hydro One shares, this government has tried to avoid any form of public scrutiny or debate,” Fred Hahn, president of CUPE Ontario, said Wednesday.“It’s not surprising that they want to try and stop the public spotlight this case will bring to their actions.”The government did not immediately reply to a request for comment but has said the $9 billion it expects to raise from the sale of 60 per cent of the shares in Hydro One will pay down hydro debt and bankroll transit improvements. Article Continued BelowCUPE said it had expected the province to file a statement of defence but received the motion to strike down the lawsuit late Tuesday. “We’re confident they won’t be successful in their attempt to have the suit dismissed and strongly believe that it is in everyone’s best interest that this case to proceed to trial before the next election,” said Hahn.“Privatizing our hydro system only hurts the people of Ontario in the long-run. If anyone may have benefitted from the sale of shares, that is simply wrong and the courts need to have the chance to review the evidence.”