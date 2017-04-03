Ontario would become beater capital of Canada if Drive Clean scrapped: Minister

Ontario would become the “beater capital of Canada” if the province scrapped the Drive Clean program that targets older cars with pollution problems, Environment Minister Glen Murray warns.He was defending the emissions effort, which began waiving a $30 fee for motorists on Friday, as Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa Thompson said it should be sent to the “scrapyard” and its $60-million budget spent more wisely.“Now, everyone pays because the fee has simply been shifted to the taxpayer . . . . Drivers and non-drivers are paying for this,” Thompson (Huron-Bruce) said Monday.“The fact is there is already a 95-per-cent pass rate here in Ontario . . . . It is a program that has already outlived its usefulness and is a burden on drivers.”Vehicles are responsible for about one-third of greenhouse gas emissions, which cause climate change.Article Continued BelowDrive Clean was started by the former Mike Harris PC government in 1999 as a temporary program.In recent years, critics branded it a cash-grab, prompting the Liberal government to cut the fee for Drive Clean emissions checks by $5 to $30 two years ago.It began as a revenue-neutral program, but began making a profit in 2011.