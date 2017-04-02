Ontarios black youth action plan aims to close gaps for community

More likely to be in the care of children’s aid. More likely to drop out of high school. Less likely to attend college or university.Noting these grim statistics for black youth, MPP Michael Coteau also spoke about his experiences growing up in Toronto’s Flemingdon Park, a place of much promise — but one where he knew more kids who died of violence than went on to post-secondary studies.“The situation may sound hopeless, but I believe there is a way forward,” Coteau, the province’s minister of children and youth services, told the Economic Club in a speech last week — the first-ever talk on racism given to the business crowd.“We are starting in our own backyard.”Coteau, as head of the province’s anti-racism initiatives, has introduced a multi-year strategy, which includes $47 million for a Ontario Black Youth Action Plan to directly help at least 11,000 kids from pre-school to post-secondary.Article Continued Below“We have identified some areas that we think are important,” he said in an interview with the Star. “Mentorship – we know it works. We know that the early years programs that are out there are not necessarily working within some communities.“ … We are also going to move forward with an awareness campaign around violence and how it affects communities, and it will be targeted directly into the communities that are affected.”NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said her party has been pushing the Liberal government for some time to move on this file, after years of reports and studies, and especially after the “summer of the gun” back in 2005, when a wave of violence hit Toronto.