Ontarios dentist watchdog plagued by toxic culture, lawsuit alleges

A former senior director with Ontario’s dentist watchdog has filed a $1-million wrongful dismissal suit against her former employer and its registrar alleging a “systemic culture of harassment and workplace bullying” that involves conflict of interest and sexual harassment toward staff.Rene Brewer, a lawyer who oversaw the internal insurance arm of the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario between 2011 and January 2017, alleges in a statement of claim that college registrar Irwin Fefergrad created a “toxic culture” including “oppressive or problematic internal policies and ethical breaches by senior (college) staff.”The allegations have not been proven in court. Fefergrad declined interview requests. A written statement from college lawyer Thomas Gorsky, who also declined to be interviewed, said the college takes its obligations to its employees, members and the public “extremely seriously.”“We and our client are satisfied that the allegations in the claim are wholly without merit, and the college will be vigorously defending the claim,” the statement said.Article Continued BelowLast year, the college ruled on 415 formal complaints against dentists, according to its 2016 annual report. Of those, 10 were referred to the disciplinary committee for action. The overwhelming majority resulted in “no action,” “advice and recommendations,” a caution or continuing education training. The college has two branches intended to serve different constituencies, according to Brewer’s claim. The insurance program, known as the Professional Liability Program (PLP), provides members “with protection and support when facing malpractice and negligence claims.” It was designed, in the 1970s, “principally to serve and protect” dentists. The rest of the college, Brewer’s claim states, “performs a regulatory role to protect the public.”In her claim, Brewer alleges conflict of interest within the college because staff investigating patient complaints of misconduct by dentists routinely shared information with staff in the college’s professional insurance arm, which operates a $24.4-million reserve for defending dentists facing malpractice suits.