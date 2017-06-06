Ontarios election . . . one year to go and the promises keep coming

Only 365 days of campaigning to go.The one-year countdown to the Ontario election has begun with all the major party leaders looking ahead to the vote on June 7, 2018.Premier Kathleen Wynne, whose Liberals have been in power since 2003 and trail the Progressive Conservatives in most polls, will spend the coming months touting pharmacare, higher wages and transit improvements.“We’ve brought in the first balanced budget in Ontario in almost a decade, and so we are in a position now to make some of the investments that will help people in their lives on a day-to-day basis,” Wynne said Monday.That includes the $465 million “OHIP+” program, which provides prescription drug coverage for everyone under 25 starting Jan. 1; a minimum wage that jumps from $11.40 an hour to $14 next year and $15 in 2019, and billions in transportation spending ranging from a proposed high-speed rail link between Toronto and Windsor to a boost in TTC services.Article Continued BelowWynne’s government is also pouring billions into reducing electricity rates for homeowners and small businesses by an average of 25 per cent, thereby turning down the temperature on an issue that was burning the Liberals.The premier, who last week put to rest Tory-fuelled rumours about a snap summer election, hopes soaring hydro bills will be a distant memory by this time next year.While PC Leader Patrick Brown is striving to keep electricity prices on the front burner, he is being careful not to make any platform commitments so far out from the election.