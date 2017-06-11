Ontarios new hire wants to make government services more user-friendly

Each month, as many as 50,000 Ontarians were going online to change the address on their driver’s licence and health card — but only about 10 per cent actually completed the task.Turns out, an obscure question tripped them up, one “nobody could answer, so they gave up,” says deputy premier Deb Matthews, who is also the minister in charge of digital government.“So digitally savvy people were able to figure out where it was that people got hung up, and they were able to identify it . . . so they fixed that and now I think we’re at 25 per cent.“And that will grow because it’s just easy now.”Making government services more user-friendly and faster is the big task on Matthews’ agenda, and why the government recently made a high-tech hire — Hillary Hartley, Ontario’s first chief digital officer.Article Continued BelowHartley said it will be “quick wins” like the driver’s licence dud — where users were asked for the last four digits of whatever identification they used when originally getting their health card — that she’ll initially look to work on as head of the recently launched Ontario Digital Service, which has a budget of $16 million and 84 staff members. “What we are hoping to do is take small examples like that — what are the quick wins where we can say ‘there’s something online, but there’s a blocker here, there’s something that’s not working,’ ” Hartley said in a recent, sit-down interview.Using data analytics, “you can very quickly understand,” she added. “Today, 10,000 people started this and 1,000 people finished it. What happened? It’s not just that everybody ran out of time and didn’t do it … you can see where they are stopping and you can inspect that page.