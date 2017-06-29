Ontarios police watchdog charged 20 police officers with crimes in 2016

Ontario’s police watchdog saw a slight increase in the number of cases it opened and the number of officers it charged with crimes in 2016, according to its annual report released Thursday. The Special Investigations Unit, which probes police-involved deaths, serious injuries and allegations of sexual assault, opened 327 cases in 2016, up from 312 in 2015 — a 5 per cent increase. Among the 296 cases it closed in 2016 — which includes cases opened prior to that year — the agency laid charges in 17 cases against 20 police officers. This number is up from 16 officers charged by the SIU in 2015. Of those 296 cases, 113 were closed by “memo,” meaning the SIU received information at the early stage of an investigation that the incident does not actually fall under SIU jurisdiction. “Examples of such incidents include investigations in which it becomes evident early on that the injury was not directly or indirectly caused by the actions of a police officer,” the report states. Article Continued Below“In these instances, the SIU director exercises his/her discretion and ‘terminates’ all further SIU involvement, filing a memo to that effect with the attorney general.”The 2016-17 report was made public just two months after the 2015-16 annual report was released. As the Star previously reported, the release of that document had been delayed by nine months. The SIU said at the time the 2015-16 report was delayed due to “a number of resource and production-related factors.”