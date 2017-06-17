Ontario’s ban on sick notes for the boss is getting a healthy reception.While the business community has concerns about the broader package of workplace reforms from Premier Kathleen Wynne — including a $15 minimum wage — notes from the doctor appear low on the list.Labour Minister Kevin Flynn wants to scrap them as a “waste of resources” when it’s better to have physicians and nurse practitioners treating patients who need medical help. “I actually think it’s quite fair,” Progressive Conservative MPP Monte McNaughton — usually an outspoken critic of the Liberal administration — says of the proposed policy.“Before I was in politics, we had a small business that employed 70 people. We worked with our employees. We didn’t request that our employees had sick notes. We trust them,” he adds, referring to the family’s former hardware, lumber, auto parts, liquor and beer superstore in Newbury, west of London, Ont. Article Continued Below“I think that’s probably how it works in most businesses . . . so I haven’t heard a lot (about sick notes) and I guess we’ll have to see,” added McNaughton (Lambton—Kent—Middlesex). Politicians, will, indeed, get more feedback as MPPs on a legislative committee studying the sweeping reforms hold public hearings across the province in July.The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) will be one of the groups speaking up.