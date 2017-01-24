Ontarios small claims court judges to get training on illegal interest rates

Small claims court judges will receive training on how to determine the “true rate” of interest on loans that are the subject of proceedings in their courtrooms.The announcement comes after a Star investigation revealed Toronto’s busy small claims court was unwittingly enforcing illegal, high-interest loan contracts signed by vulnerable borrowers. These loans advertised legal rates but the effective annual interest was in some cases actually far above the legal limit.As part of their continuing education, the judges this spring will attend lectures by a fellow judge and actuaries “on how to determine the true rate of interest on loans, and high-interest loans in particular,” said Roslyn Levine, executive legal officer for Ontario’s chief justice.At a time when more Canadians are sinking under crushing debt loads, the Star found that Toronto moneylender Erez Harosh — operating under the name XCash Financial — had filed 164 lawsuits in two years, most of them against Filipina caregivers who had borrowed from his company. Harosh had filed a new lawsuit at a rate of about one every three business days.Bloated by the high interest rates, plus mounting fees and penalties, the loans quickly overtook the women, many of them nannies with no other source of emergency cash for needy relatives in the Philippines. They went into default and could not afford to defend the lawsuits.Article Continued BelowUnopposed, Harosh won judgments for amounts that had ballooned from what was initially borrowed. One nanny borrowed $2,325 and was ordered by the court to pay Harosh $5,771.The caregivers’ wages could then be garnished, allowing Harosh to collect his payments over time.Suing was part of Harosh’s business model, and the court complex at 47 Sheppard Ave. E. was like his satellite office. Several of the judges — known as deputy judges in small claims court — apparently lacked the training to determine that Harosh’s high-interest, short-term loan contracts were illegal.