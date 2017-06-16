Ontarios top court allows class action suit to proceed against personal injury law firm

A possible 6,000 accident victims can now band together to try and get their money back from a law firm alleged to have double dipped from their settlements.Ontario’s top court ruled Thursday to uphold the class action certification for a case against personal injury law firm Neinstein & Associates LLP that is accused of taking more fees from its former clients than Ontario law allows.The hotly anticipated ruling by the Ontario Court of Appeal could have wide-ranging ramifications for personal injury lawyers in the province because it shines an increasingly glaring spotlight on Ontario’s contingency fee system — “you don’t pay unless we win.”In simple terms, lawyers working on contingency cannot take a sum of money called “costs” in addition to an agreed-upon percentage fee they take out of a final settlement. The court ruled that the case against Neinstein can move forward as a class action.The court, drawing on information presented to it during the hearing earlier this year, stated there appears to be “widespread” non-compliance in Ontario with the Solicitor’s Act when it comes to protection of contingency fee clients and the allocation of costs.Article Continued BelowClass counsel Peter Waldmann said Thursday’s ruling brings his client, accident victim Cassie Hodge, and other former clients of the Neinstein firm “one step closer to seeking remedies in this case.”Hodge, a mother of two from Brooklin, Ont., developed chronic pain after a December 2002 car accident. She hired the Neinstein firm. When the case settled, the final account rendered to her included charges for “legal fees” of $30,326 and “costs” of $30,000. She was also charged for $48,924 of disbursements, which included $4,008 for photocopies, $2,791 for “laser copies,” and $1,372 for “interest recovery,” the court of appeal ruling said.Hodge alleges she was left with a fraction of her $150,000 settlement.