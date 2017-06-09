Open Pharma wants public to know ties between MDs and pharmaceutical industry

If you live in the United States, you can easily find out if your doctor receives payments from drug companies. Ditto if you live in Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Denmark and many other European countries.But not Canada. This country is seen as an international “laggard” when it comes to transparency about financial ties between the pharmaceutical industry and physicians. But there is a growing chorus of voices demanding change in the name of quelling concerns about conflicts of interest in the marketing, prescription and study of drugs. A new national campaign is being launched calling on the federal government to mandate public disclosure of all payments and transfers of value — for example, gifts and meals — from drug makers to doctors. Article Continued BelowThe Open Pharma campaign — spearheaded by resident physician Dr. Andrew Boozary and backed by some big names from the world of health care and academia — is seeking to build public awareness and momentum for federal action.“The interaction with industry is everywhere and a lot of progress has come from collaborating,” Boozary said. “But if we continue to keep relationships in the dark, we will undermine trust.” Payments from drug companies can be in the form of funding for research, fees for speeches or participation on advisory committees, and coverage of travel expenses for participation in international functions.