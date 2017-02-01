OPG, Metrolinx executive salaries to rise millions

The province is giving the all clear to as much as $8 million in proposed pay hikes for 80 executives at Ontario Power Generation by the end of the decade. This includes up to $3.8 million a year for its chief executive.Just days after the government sent community colleges back to the drawing board on their plans to raise presidents’ salaries as much as 50 per cent, Energy Minister Glen Thibeault’s office said pay hikes at OPG can be justified. It’s crucial to retain and attract top international talent to bring the $12.8-billion refurbishment of the Darlington nuclear power plant near Oshawa in on time and on budget. “The safe operation of Ontario’s large nuclear generating stations requires technical experts of the highest standard,” Thibeault’s office said in a statement Tuesday.“Ontario Power Generation is the only public sector organization in Canada that requires the commercial and technical expertise necessary to safely operate nuclear power stations.”Article Continued BelowChief executive Jeffrey Lyash now makes $1.5 million a year, equally divided between salary and incentive pay, and there are no plans to change that pay package for the next three years, said OPG spokesman Neal Kelly.“He will stay under his existing contract unless the board decides to make a change,” said Kelly, noting it’s unlikely the chief executive would see pay rise to the maximum because the target is being set at a lower level.Otherwise, “executives are now eligible for merit raises based on performance,” he added.