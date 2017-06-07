OPP agreed to Thunder Bay police request to review mans death, commissioner says

The Ontario Provincial Police’s top cop says his force reviewed the case of the death of Stacy DeBungee at the request of the Thunder Bay police, contrary to what has been reported.However, Rainy River First Nation Chief Jim Leonard said this was news to him, pointing to the six times his requests for help were ignored when he contacted the OPP.The OPP was criticized last week during a press conference by three Indigenous leaders — Leonard, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, and Ogichidaa of Grand Council Treaty #3 Francis Kavanaugh — who say the province-wide force did not answer requests to step in after the chiefs repeatedly asked them to reinvestigate DeBungee’s death. DeBungee was a 41-year-old Rainy River First Nation man whose body was found in the McIntyre River on Oct. 19, 2015.OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes released a statement to “clarify” his force’s role in the Thunder Bay case, his first statement since the chiefs’ May 31 Queen’s Park press conference. The chiefs, who represent 77 northern First Nations, had demanded the RCMP take over the probes into the recent deaths of three Indigenous people because the Indigenous community had lost confidence in the OPP and the Thunder Bay Police Service.Regarding the DeBungee case, Hawkes said the Thunder Bay Police Service did request the OPP’s help and the OPP complied.Article Continued Below“I can confirm the OPP, in fact, recently completed a review of the investigation relating to the death of Stacy DeBungee referred to OPP by the chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service,” Hawkes said in a statement released Monday. That report is now in the hands of the Thunder Bay Police.Leonard, in a four-page open letter to Hawkes, listed the correspondence between him and the DeBungee family after they asked then-Thunder Bay Police chief J.P. Levesque, to request that another force complete an investigation.“In fact, as set out below, you remained silent in the face of no less than six separate letters sent to you from me and the family raising a potential OPP investigation. In each case, you would have had an opportunity to engage in respectful dialogue or at least simply acknowledge the correspondence and concerns of the DeBungee family and Rainy River First Nations. But you repeatedly and resoundingly opted for silence,” Leonard said.