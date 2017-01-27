Opposition dismisses Liberal plan to make cash-for-access fundraisers more transparent

OTTAWA—Opposition critics are dismissing the government’s plan to make cash-for-access fundraisers more transparent as an empty gesture designed to quell criticism, while ethics advocates off the Hill have welcomed the move but said it doesn’t go far enough.The newly-appointed democratic institutions minister, Karina Gould, is prepping a bill aimed at making private, cash-for-access fundraisers more open to public scrutiny.“We will bring forward a plan to do just that. I’m looking forward to working with Parliamentarians to make political fundraising more open and accountable,” Gould said in a statement to the Star.For months, government leaders have been accused of trading access to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet for $1,500 tickets to private Liberal Party fundraising events.The ticket price is the legal maximum for individual donations to a political party.Article Continued BelowThe new bill is designed to bring such events into the open, said a government official, speaking on background to the Star.Proposed changes include rules to advertise publicly such events in advance, ensure that they’re held in “public spaces” instead of in places such as law firm board rooms and mansions and issue reports after each fundraiser in a “timely manner,” the official said.The changes will also apply to fundraising by party leadership contenders.