Order of Canada medal up for sale for $25,000

An Order of Canada medal is currently up for sale, but although its current holders are hoping to profit from the item’s rarity on the market, the legalities of selling it are hazy.The insignia is listed for $25,000 by Yorkville-based collectibles and memorabilia company Muzeum, a store under the umbrella of The Great Canadian Roadshow. “It’s incredibly rare,” said company co-owner Daniel Ilmer. “We’ve never even heard of anybody bringing one in and when we saw it, it was something that was so rare that we knew it was something that needed to be snatched up.”There is no Criminal Code provision that forbids the sale of an insignia of the Order of Canada. But unlike certain honours, such as military decorations or medals which become property of the recipients once awarded, Order of Canada symbols are presented to recipients in trust, according to Rideau Hall spokesperson Marie-Pierre Bélanger. Article Continued Below“As a result, neither Order members nor their families may sell, or otherwise dispose of, Orders insignia,” said Bélanger. “Normally, in situations like these, our office would contact the seller to retrieve the insignia.”Bélanger wouldn’t comment on how Rideau Hall would enforce that rule if the seller refuses to take a medal off the market “due to confidentiality reasons.”Christopher McCreery, a historian who’s studied the Order’s history for 20 years, said he’s heard of about 10-15 instances of people selling the insignia. Although most known sales have occurred in Canada, late actor and radio voice Lorne Greene’s medal was sold last year at an auction in Nevada.