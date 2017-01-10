Orlando mourns deaths of 2 officers as manhunt continues

ORLANDO, FLA.—Law enforcement officers in Orlando were engaged in a massive manhunt early Tuesday for a man accused of fatally shooting a police officer who approached him outside a Walmart.The manhunt itself has led to the death of a sheriff’s deputy in a traffic accident and the injury of another officer.Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, was killed outside the Walmart store in northwest Orlando early Monday, and Orange County Sheriff’s Office Deputy 1st Class Norman Lewis was killed more than two hours later in a crash while responding to a manhunt for Markeith Loyd, 41.Another Orlando police officer was involved in a crash while responding to the shooting but had only minor injuries.Authorities said Loyd previously was a suspect in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December. A massive manhunt involving hundreds of officers was conducted all day Monday as they searched for Loyd in dozens of homes, displacing some residents of a northwest Orlando apartment complex and tying up traffic.Article Continued Below“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” Police Chief John Mina said. Later in the day, the chief said, “It doesn’t matter where he is. We will track him down to the ends of the Earth.”Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said deputies had been searching unsuccessfully for Loyd for several weeks since the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend and believe he was receiving help from someone.Master Sergeant Debra Clayton died after confronting and being shot by a suspected murderer, triggering a manhunt in which a county sheriff died in a motorcycle crash. Sergeant Debra Clayton, a mother of two, was fatally shot early Monday morning. (City of Orlando /AFP/GETTY IMAGES) Mina lauded Clayton, a 17-year veteran of the force, as a committed officer and a hero who gave her life to the community she loves. The Orlando Police Department said in a tweet that Clayton always had a smile and a high five for every child she came across.

