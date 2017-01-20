Oshawa residents say development planned for last pieces of waterfront green space

A controversial subdivision proposal along Oshawa’s shoreline has local residents and a city councillor crying foul, but the developer says they’ve played by the rules.SO Development Inc. is seeking to build one 56-unit block of townhouses and another 216-unit block of detached and semi-detached homes near the corner of Phillip Murray Ave. and Park Road South in Oshawa.The area is a chunk of undeveloped space surrounded by housing developments, and locals say it’s one of the last green spaces they have left along the water.Paul Hughes has lived in the area for years.His opposition to the two projects is two-fold: he says the area where SO Development wants to build is one of the last remaining along the shoreline where people can enjoy green space and the open air. It’s an important migration stop for monarch butterflies, he says.Article Continued Below“It’s going to be really high density. It’s going to be horrible, what they’re proposing to do. It’s going to take up that waterfront,” he said.Ryan Guetter, the vice president of planning and urban design firm Weston Consulting, which represents SO Development Inc., said there appears to be a misunderstanding over the intended use of the land in question, which is owned by SO Developments Inc.According to Guetter, the land has always been zoned for residential development. While his client’s proposal does seek to have the zoning bylaws amended to allow for a higher density, it would still fall below the maximum density allowed under Oshawa’s official city plan.