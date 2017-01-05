Ottawa accused of failing to provide for indigenous children

Nearly one year ago, Canada was ordered by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal to stop discriminating against 163,000 indigenous children and grant them equal access to services.But two national indigenous organizations say Ottawa has failed to properly respond to the tribunal’s ruling, that the discrimination is continuing and they had no choice but to file another motion accusing Canada of being non-compliant.The First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada, led by Cindy Blackstock, and the Assembly of First Nations, filed a motion on Dec. 16, 2016, asking the tribunal to find the federal government guilty of failing to comply with the tribunal’s orders regarding Jordan’s Principle, or, providing indigenous kids living on reserve with the same essential services as non-indigenous children.The Canadian government and the Caring Society have been locked in a legal fight about indigenous children’s rights for nearly 10 years.The principle is named after Jordan Rivers Anderson, a 5-year-old member of Manitoba’s Norway House First Nation who died in hospital in 2005 without ever having spent one night at home due to his medical needs. Jordan was capable of living at home but neither the federal or provincial government could decide who should pay for his medical bills so he had to remain in a Winnipeg hospital.Article Continued BelowBlackstock said the Canadian government responded to the motion by saying they do not have capacity, or, enough staff, to manage this motion of non-compliance and they want this to be rolled into a hearing in late March, 2017. A hearing is already scheduled in March regarding child welfare non-compliance matters, she added.She finds the government’s argument surprising considering the Caring Society has only one full-time employee and three part-time employees, yet the Attorney General of Canada’s office could be described as the largest law firm in the country, she noted.“It is, to use a generous word, quite tacky that the government of Canada is raising that argument, and it isn’t the first time they have done so. They have raised it consistently throughout the 10 years of this case,” she said Wednesday.

