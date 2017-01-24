Ottawa delays decision on military deployment to Africa

OTTAWA—The Liberal government appears to have paused its decision on a military mission to Africa as it takes stock of the priorities of U.S. President Donald Trump.Asked Monday why a decision originally expected before Christmas was taking so long, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjansaid his government wanted to be confident “that we have all the right information.”“There is no date set … Canadians expect us to make sure we get this decision right,” Sajjan told reporters at the Liberal cabinet retreat in Calgary.But the defence minister conceded too that he needed to talk with James Mattis, the new U.S. defence secretary, about the government’s well-advanced plan for the military deployment.The two talked for the first time Monday, a discussion that included mutual threats confronting the two nations and their “wonderful” defence relationship, according to Sajjan, who said he hoped they would be able to meet soon.Article Continued Below“Any time there would be a change, we would be discussing our plans and the new administration plans,” Sajjan said.The Liberals are weighing the deployment of up to 600 soldiers and 150 police officers on a peace support operation. The Star has reported that Mali is the likely destination for the deployment though cabinet has not made a final decision.The defence department has readied its options for consideration, suggesting that the delay now is at the political level.