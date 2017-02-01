Ottawa hears opposition to taxing health perks

OTTAWA—The Liberal government isn’t ruling out imposing budget measures to tax employer-provided health benefits but opposition to the plan may be giving finance officials second thoughts.The finance department has been weighing the possibility of making employer-provided health and dental plans a taxable benefit, a move that could add more than $1,000 to the income tax bills of the 13.5 million Canadians who have such plans.Interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose pressed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the issue Tuesday, demanding to know whether his government was serious about the tax proposal.“People rely on these for prescriptions and much-needed health programs. . . . Is he seriously going to put a tax on the health and dental plans of millions of Canadians?” Ambrose said in question period.Trudeau sidestepped the question, saying only that the upcoming budget would help “Canadian families.Article Continued Below“We’re looking at ways within that budget to help Canadians, to invest in their future, to lower the cost of everyday goods and pharmaceuticals they need,” Trudeau said.In a typical benefit plan, an employer contributes up to $3,500 a year — an amount that is currently not taxed, said Stephen Frank, senior vice-president of policy for the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association “If it becomes taxable, then the employee has to pay tax on that amount,” Frank said, adding that it could add about $1,300 a year to an individual’s tax bill.