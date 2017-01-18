Ottawa looks to create social finance strategy for indigenous groups

OTTAWA—Damon Johnston admits his organization made a number of mistakes when it launched Mother Earth Recycling, a Winnipeg-based social enterprise that aims to help tough-to-employ indigenous peoples.He hopes that others don’t make the same errors and thinks a federal initiative might help deliver more than business acumen to indigenous organizations looking to tap into a new and growing method of funding social programs.Internal documents show the government wants to create a social finance strategy specifically for indigenous peoples. Johnston said that strategy would have to focus on helping startups acquire the business knowledge needed to run a company and address wider concerns around raising capital.Johnston said the barriers to expansion of the number of aboriginal social enterprises are higher because of indigenous peoples’ historic lack of participation in the economy, making the potential benefits of a targeted social finance strategy that much greater.“Social financing and social enterprise and co-op development — all of those things — what they mean to us or represent to us is a better way to work with us as indigenous peoples,” said Johnston, president of the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg, which owns Mother Earth Recycling.Article Continued Below“There’s more of a sharing of the wealth created in those types of ventures, so that’s why it’s attractive. It’s also more in line with our historic values, the way we like to do things.”Mother Earth Recycling is an example of how a social enterprise can help urban indigenous Canadians.Launched in 2012, the company employs about 10 First Nations people, who Johnston said could be described as hard to employ: they may have criminal records, disabilities, mental health issues or little to no work experience.