Ottawa seeks high-level meeting to discuss Torontos soaring house prices

OTTAWA—Concerned about ballooning house prices in Toronto, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau wants a high-level meeting with Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa and Toronto Mayor John Tory in the coming weeks to look at possible remedies to ease the costs of home ownership, the Star has learned.Morneau wrote Sousa and Tory separately Wednesday asking to meet soon to “consider how we can collectively make progress to ensure that housing in the GTA is both affordable and accessible for the long term.“I am concerned that dramatic house price increases will have long-term implications for housing affordability and housing market stability,” Morneau wrote in his letters, which were obtained by the Star.“I believe we must take a closer look at these evolving market conditions and take stock of (the) implications for our largest urban area,” the finance minister said.Morneau’s appeal for a political tête-à-tête comes at a time when all three levels of government are grappling with how best to address concerns that the red-hot market is leaving frustrated families priced out of home ownership.Article Continued BelowMorneau, who represents the downtown riding of Toronto Centre, notes that both Sousa and Tory share his “growing concerns about access to affordable housing” across the region.In his letter, Morneau said he’s also worried that some families, encouraged by low interest rates, have taken on high debt loads to get into the housing market, “making them susceptible to changing economic conditions.“As prices have risen, middle-class Canadians have become increasingly worried about being able to afford a home for their families,” he said.