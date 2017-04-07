Ottawa to release long-sought St. Annes residential school documents

Under threat of a lawsuit, the federal government has started releasing thousands of long-sought internal documents that could explain why it withheld police records of horrific abuse from survivors of the notorious St. Anne’s residential school.Survivors of the school in Fort Albany, Ont., say they were the victims of appalling treatment including sexual abuse, being shocked by an electrified chair and being forced to eat their own vomit.The Ontario Provincial Police investigated the abuses in the 1990s, conducting interviews with more than 700 survivors and creating thousands of records about the abuse. Five former employees at the church-run school were convicted. But when survivors of the school — like one woman referred to in court documents as K-10106 — applied for compensation under the residential school’s settlement process, those critical police records were withheld even though the government was duty-bound to provide them.In the case of K-10106, her sexual abuse claim was rejected by the court. The reams of police records could have vindicated her.Article Continued Below“What happened at St. Anne’s is a horror story,” said NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay). “The justice officials had thousands of pages of police evidence outlining the perpetrators, the torture, the rapes, and they lied and suppressed that.”The police records themselves were eventually ordered released in 2014 by Ontario Superior Court Justice Paul Perell.K-10106’s claim was upheld on appeal, but Angus wanted to know how such a failure of the justice system could have happened in the first place, and what the minister at the time knew about it.