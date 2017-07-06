Ottawa to require Ontario to pay one-third of Torontos new transit projects

Mayor John Tory is claiming to have scored a big victory in his effort to convince the province to kick in more funding for Toronto transit, after the federal government announced it will require Queen’s Park to contribute at least one-third of the cost of new rail projects. Ottawa confirmed Thursday it will provide $8.3 billion to Ontario under the second phase of the federal Liberals’ public transit infrastructure fund.More than half of that money, or $4.8 billion, is earmarked for Toronto, according to the mayor’s office. The figure is in line with city estimates produced in March, when Prime Minster Justin Trudeau’s government unveiled its 2017 budget, and will go to support council’s priority transit projects, which include the relief line subway and Tory’s SmartTrack plan. Crucially, federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi said in a letter to his Ontario counterpart that the government intends to mandate that provinces provide a minimum of 33.3 per cent of the cost of new transit projects paid for under the fund. Article Continued BelowAt a press conference Thursday, Tory called the funding “historic” and described the one-third provincial funding requirement as “a victory for Toronto commuters.“It’s just fair and appropriate and the right thing to do,” Tory said.For months, the mayor has been pushing Queen’s Park to commit to matching federal public transit funding, but Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals haven’t budged.