Ottawas foreign policy pivot began before Liberals took office, documents show

OTTAWA—When Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland outlined the Liberal government's new vision for foreign policy, it was received both as a shift in Ottawa's approach to international relations and as a direct response to the political climate in the United States.Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Freeland reaffirmed the Canadian government's commitment to multilateral institutions and to free trade and delivered the Liberals' most direct words on U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to date."Many of the voters in last year's presidential election cast their ballots, animated in part by a desire to shrug off the burden of world leadership. To say this is not controversial. It is simply fact," Freeland's prepared remarks read."The fact that our friend and ally has come to question the very worth of its mantle of global leadership puts into sharper focus the need for the rest of us to set our own clear and sovereign course."But documents obtained by the Star show that, while obviously in part directed at recent developments in the U.S., Freeland's speech addressed questions Ottawa had been grappling with since long before the Liberals came to power in 2015.Article Continued BelowIn September 2015, during the height of the federal election campaign, Global Affairs prepared a report for a meeting of the most senior public servants in Ottawa.The documents, obtained under access to information law and stamped "secret," outline "strategic questions" for Canada's foreign policy, grouped loosely under international partnerships and global governance, security, the global economy and "values."