Otto Warmbier, U.S. student freed by North Korea, dies at 22

CINCINNATI—Otto Warmbier, an American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma last week after almost a year and a half in captivity, died Monday, his family said.The 22-year-old “has completed his journey home,” relatives said in a statement. They did not cite a specific cause of death.“Unfortunately, the awful, torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today,” his parents said.Doctors had described his condition as a state of “unresponsive wakefulness” and said he suffered a “severe neurological injury” of unknown cause.Read more:Article Continued BelowU.S. citizen Otto Warmbier released from North Korea, parents say he’s in a comaU.S. student Otto Warmbier freed by North Korea has ‘severe brain damage’: doctorHis father, Fred Warmbier, said last week that he believed Otto had been fighting for months to stay alive to return to his family. Their statement Monday said he looked uncomfortable and anguished after arriving June 13, but his countenance later changed.