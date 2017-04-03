Our politicians transit shenanigans are causing civic suicide: James

Transit decisions of all kinds, including this week’s city council vote to push ahead with the Bloor-Danforth line extension to the Scarborough Town Centre, provide further evidence that you can’t fight city hall.The very government closest to the people and most susceptible to pressure from the masses has proven to be the one most corrupted by the politics of transit planning.The political apparatus, once ramped up and placed in the hands of a mayor, becomes a marauding force capable of delivering the vilest conclusions in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.Instead of going where the evidence takes him or her, our mayors declare a position on the campaign trail, get elected, claim the mandate of the electorate, marshal the city’s compliant bureaucrats, commission studies that support the prevailing position, ignore evidence to the contrary, trumpet every smidgen of supporting document and bury conflicting findings, repeat the campaign dogma ad nauseam until the very falsities become ingrained as fake truths — and before long the very citizens believe the lies and clamor for the very solution that is destined to destroy the very enjoyment of their city.Such is the case of transit planning in Toronto. It’s been trending this way for decades. It is particularly galling now, in 2017, because the region is on the cusp of a grand transit expansion and massive expenditure. And we are deliberately making critical and costly “mistakes” that will bedevil commuters for generations.Article Continued BelowIn a sense, we get what we deserve. But it’s almost as if we are all stuck in this vortex, unable to disentangle, destined to self-destruction. Civic suicide.Deliverance normally rests with politicians. Or civil society, including opinion leaders and the media — dismissed by demagogues as the elite. Or the masses. Or a combination, in desperate times. It will be a while before we fully realize how our guardians spectacularly failed the city region in this critical era of transit building. The extent of the damage depends on how much Torontonians care to learn about their real needs and insist on getting transit right.The base principles that should guide transit planning are readily available.