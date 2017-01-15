Outgoing CIA chief rips Trump over tweets, Russia

WASHINGTON—Outgoing CIA Director John Brennan ripped into Donald Trump on Sunday for “talking and tweeting” about possibly easing sanctions against Russia, saying the president-elect lacks a full understanding of the threat Moscow poses to the United States.“I think he has to be mindful that he does not have a full appreciation and understanding of what the implications are of going down that road,” Brennan said on “Fox News Sunday,” a show Trump routinely watches.“Now that he’s going to have an opportunity to do something for our national security as opposed to talking and tweeting, he’s going to have tremendous responsibility to make sure that U.S. and national security interests are protected,” Brennan added.Trump’s transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The extraordinary televised lecture to the incoming president highlighted the bitter state of Trump’s relationship with the American intelligence community just days before he is inaugurated as the nation’s 45th president. Trump has repeatedly shrugged off intelligence that’s convinced Republicans and Democrats that Russia tried to help him win election.Article Continued BelowHe’s publicly called for a better relationship between the U.S. and President Vladimir Putin’s government, and suggested in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Friday that he’d consider easing sanctions imposed by President Barack Obama as payback for the alleged election hacking.Trump also has suggested that the intelligence community is out to get him — including by the leak of a document containing potentially damaging, but unverified, financial and personal information on Trump. Trump has likened the situation to “Nazi Germany.” Brennan on Sunday called that comparison “outrageous” and said the intelligence community wanted the president-elect to know that the document was circulating among some news outlets.But an array of revelations has shed more light on the Trump-Putin relationship. Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn, who is set to become Trump’s national security adviser, and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. have been in frequent contact in recent weeks, including on the day the Obama administration hit Moscow with sanctions in retaliation for the alleged election hacking, a senior U.S. official says.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx