Over 300 buildings destroyed in B.C. as officials say wildfires could grow

KAMLOOPS, B.C.—Wildfires have destroyed more than 300 buildings across British Columbia as smoke creates visibility problems for crews expecting to fight more fires in the coming days, officials say.The lost structures include 71 homes, 116 outbuildings such as sheds and barns, and three commercial buildings, said Robert Turner with Emergency Management BC. Another 115 destroyed buildings have yet to be identified.Turner said the Cariboo Regional District, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Ashcroft Indian Band have been the hardest hit by the losses, but no critical infrastructure has been wiped out.Flames have also damaged or destroyed about 100 kilometres of fencing along B.C. highways, the province said in a news release Tuesday.The government has announced $6.2 million in funding to help repair and replace the fencing and range infrastructure, including watering facilities and cabins wiped out by the flames.Article Continued Below