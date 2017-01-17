Pakistani mom promised her daughter a wedding reception. Instead, she burned her alive.

Zeenat Rafiq had been married to her husband for just one week when her mother showed up at the couple’s home in June offering to throw them a wedding celebration.It must have been strange for the 18-year-old Pakistani woman. Her mother, Perveen Bibi, had never approved of her relationship with Hassan Khan, a classmate. Nor had other members of the family, who had rejected multiple marriage proposals from her husband before the couple eloped.But now, all was forgiven, her mother told her. Come home to celebrate so you’re not branded as an eloper.Rafiq nervously agreed.But there was no celebration on her return to the family’s home in Lahore, Pakistan. Instead, her mother and brother beat and strangled her, then tied her to a cot, doused her in kerosene and lit her on fire, according to reports at the time.Article Continued BelowAfter the attack, Bibi ran outside and yelled, “I have killed my daughter for misbehaving and giving our family a bad name,” the mother’s sister told Agence France-Presse at the time.Authorities arrested the mother and later Rafiq’s brother, Anees Rafiq, and charged them in the young woman’s death. The mother confessed almost immediately, telling police, “I have no regrets,” according to the Associated Press.On Monday, Bibi was sentenced to death and Anees Rafiq to life in prison for killing Zeenat Rafiq, the AP reported. A defence attorney for Rafiq told the AP his client was innocent.