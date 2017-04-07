Parents battle for sons right to autism services in school

Five-year-old Jack Skrt kneels on the playroom floor at his Mississauga home, poring over a dog-eared book of street maps. His face lights up as he spots a cul-de-sac and chirps “I see one!”Jack, who has autism, is captivated by “no exit” streets and signs. He loves zooming his trains around their wooden track and rhymes off the nine characters in his favourite storybook at an auctioneer’s pace.He eagerly prints a visitor’s name on his chalk board, first name and last initial, a skill he mastered long before starting kindergarten, which he attends only two days a week at St. Timothy Elementary School.Jack spends the other three days at a private autism treatment centre paid for by his parents, who say it’s the only way he can get the applied behaviour analysis (ABA) therapy he needs to help him learn effectively and function in the classroom.The situation has put the little boy in the middle of a groundbreaking human rights case launched by his parents, Mike and Beth Skrt, which goes before the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal next month. Article Continued BelowIf successful, it could pave the way to school boards providing better supports for the 20,000 autistic students in Ontario.“If we can set this precedent it’s huge, not only for Jack, but all the other kids coming after him,” says Beth, who has been pushing for more ABA supports in Jack’s classroom for two years, since six months before he entered junior kindergarten in September 2015. The Skrts argue the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board is violating Jack’s rights by failing to provide him with accommodations he is legally entitled to receive as a result of his disability.