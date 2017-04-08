Parents of alleged hacker in disbelief over U.S. charges

To the U.S. Department of Justice, Karim Baratov is an experienced criminal hacker. To his parents, he is a bright, generous, law-abiding boy with a talent for website design and a thriving online business. Baratov, 22, was arrested at his Ancaster, Ont., home on March 14 in connection with a prolific hacking scheme, allegedly organized by Russian intelligence agents, that breached about 500 million Yahoo email accounts and targeted diplomats, bureaucrats, journalists and business executives for political and financial gain.U.S. authorities have charged Baratov, a Kazakh-born Canadian citizen, with aggravated identity theft and conspiring to commit fraud, and are looking to extradite him south of the border. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison. Article Continued BelowBaratov is alleged to have hacked into 18 email accounts, for a fee of USD $100 per account.At a bail hearing in Hamilton on Wednesday, Baratov’s parents proclaimed their son’s innocence. “My son … did not do anything so terrible to be accused of such things,” said Baratov’s mother, Dinara Tokbergenova through an interpreter.