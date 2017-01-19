Parents plan to sue province over lack of a French-language high school

A brewing legal battle could see parents pitted against the province over the lack of a French-language high school in their neighbourhood.French-speaking families from Toronto’s east end have formed a coalition to speak out about what they say is their right to be educated in either official language.After years of community organizing and petition-signing, the group has retained a lawyer and say they’re prepared to take their case all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada.“Our kids, after Grade 6, have nowhere to go,” said Lianne Doucet, whose three daughters studied at George-Etienne-Cartier in The Beaches until Grade 6.The problem came when they graduated to secondary school.Article Continued BelowDoucet’s eldest daughter, Geneviève, found a spot at Collège Français near Carlton and Jarvis, which is about an hour away by bus. But the school then had no room for new students, so middle sister, Isabelle, switched to the English system.The youngest, Marie-Eve, now goes to Saint-Frère-André in Roncesvalles, which requires a two-hour bus ride each way.“The other option was Monseigneur-de-Charbonnel in Newtonbrook. That’s like going to school in Northern Ontario,” Doucet said.