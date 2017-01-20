Parents say theyre concerned police didnt come to school until lock down was over

Parents at a west-end elementary school say they’re concerned Toronto police didn’t immediately respond to a lock down involving an irate parent.“The fact that it happened is one thing, and the fact that the authorities didn’t go when called is unbelievably alarming,” said Abigail Etches-Raheel, co-chair of the school’s parent council. “There’s nothing but ‘what-if’ scenarios that go through my head.”But Toronto police say based on the information from a caller at Ossington/Old Orchard Elementary Public School, they assessed that no one was in imminent danger, and made the dispute a lower priority.“Had the call been for an assault or abduction . . . the call would have come in to us as a much higher priority and we would have responded differently,” said Const. David Hopkinson of the Toronto Police Service.The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon after a father got into a dispute with school staff over his ability to pick up his child at that time. The school is located near Ossington Ave. and College St.Article Continued Below“The brief lockdown lasted about 10 to 15 minutes and the situation was effectively de-escalated by school staff. Shortly after it was lifted, the school called police to let them know that,” said Ryan Bird, a communications officer at TDSB, in an emailed statement.Hopkinson said police had dispatched officers to higher priority calls at the time, but were planning to have an officer respond to the incident as soon as one was available.However, the lockdown was called off by the school before this could happen.