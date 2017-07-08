Parents search for answers after Jeremiah Perrys tragic drowning in Algonquin Park

Jeremiah Perry came to Canada in search of a bright future. The 15-year-old’s parents wanted their beloved son to have a high-powered career, one that would offer money and stability. He, however, dreamed of being a comedian.Now the Grade 9 student’s family will never know what he could have become. Jeremiah drowned Tuesday night while on a school canoe trip in Algonquin Provincial Park, leaving behind a devastated family and questions about whether the Toronto District School Board followed proper safety procedures.“The truth will come out,” said Jeremiah’s father, Joshua Anderson, in an interview with the Star, saying he hoped his son’s death could spark change. “I don’t want any other parent to bring their child home in a body bag.” Anderson saw Jeremiah for the last time Sunday morning, when the teen came to say goodbye before leaving for the trip. It was early, and Anderson said he went right back to sleep without wrapping up his son in a huge hug — something Anderson said he deeply regrets now.Article Continued Below“Why me? Why my son?” said Anderson. “It doesn’t make sense.” Anderson said he still can’t help but laugh whenever he mentions Jeremiah, who’d offer to pay people to listen to his side-splitting jokes. Sometimes they’d get annoyed and ask him to stop, but a few minutes later, he’d always be back at it, leaving those around him in stitches. Jeremiah was an athlete, spending much of his spare time riding his mountain bike, Anderson said.