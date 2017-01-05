Parents urge Toronto not to cut daycare funding

New mother Amanda Wesson can’t believe Toronto wants to balance its budget on the backs of cash-strapped parents by ending a grant that helps fund childcare centres in schools.“Toronto parents are already paying the highest daycare fees in the country. To ask us to pay more to close a budget deficit makes no sense,” she said Wednesday as news of the proposed cut began to spread through school-based child care centres and parent Facebook groups.As part of the city’s attempt to fill a $91-million budget shortfall, Toronto children’s services staff are proposing to tear up a 20-year-old agreement with local school boards that covers the rent in 350 on-site daycare centres serving about 8,400 children from birth to age 4.School-age programs, which serve another 17,000 kids, don’t pay rent during the school year.The cut, slated for July, would not affect low-income parents receiving subsidies, who make up about half of those using school-based centres.Article Continued BelowBut parents paying full fees would see costs jump by $1.35 per day or about $350 per year, per child.The move is expected to save $1.13 million this year and $2.26 million in 2018.For Wesson, 34, who returns to work this spring and is desperately searching for daycare for her daughter Cecilia, 8 months, the possible fee hike just adds to the stress.

