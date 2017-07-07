Parents who push their kids into gender exploration need to back off: Teitel

News emerged this week that a baby in B.C. was issued what is believed to be the first health card in history without a gender ID. Instead of F or M, the baby’s health card reads U, shorthand, most likely, for unspecified. It may not surprise you that the baby’s parent, Kori Doty, a non-binary transgender person who uses the pronoun “they,” wishes to raise their child genderless — for now at least. “I do not gender my child,” Doty old reporters this week. “I am not going to foreclose their choices based on an arbitrary assignment of gender at birth based on an inspection of their genitals.” What will Doty do? Wait till their baby is old enough to make up his or her or their own mind about how he, she or they would like to identify. (I’m totally on board with this stuff, but you do have to admit it makes for quite a mouthful.)And what will we, the people, do? Take sides of course. Article Continued BelowThere appears to be two vocal schools of thought when it comes to genderless child rearing. There’s the lefty take: “More power to you! Do whatever is necessary to smash that gender binary!” And then there’s the righty, or you could say the alt-righty take: in the words of Canadian conservative commentator Lauren Southern, on Twitter: “This child’s future is being sacrificed because of its parents’ delusions.” (I knew “they” was in vogue as a pronoun but “it” is a new one.) I’m going to go mostly left on this one. I don’t see the problem with allowing kids to explore their gender identities and deciding for themselves whether he, she, they or Beyoncé is how they’d like to identify. Knowing a few kids whose parents allow for this kind of exploration probably helps; to my knowledge they are all perfectly healthy and happy. I suspect that most people who think there is something wrong with gender-variant kids don’t know any. And anyway, I think it’s vastly more important that kids have good manners than that they cleave to gender convention. I can abide a cross-dressing child, but I can’t abide a rude one. That said: I’ve become a little bit uncomfortable in recent years with the zeal that some of my lefty brethren have exhibited for this kind of exploration among children. It’s one thing to give kids the reins on their gender journeys — as Doty is giving them to her baby — but it’s another thing altogether to take the reins from them.