Paris hosts Middle East peace talks without Israelis, Palestinians or Trump

PARIS—Sending a forceful message to Israel and the incoming Trump administration, more than 70 world diplomats gathered in Paris on Sunday to say they want peace in the Mideast — and that establishing a Palestinian state is the only way to achieve it.French President François Hollande said he was sounding an “alert” that peace talks should be revived for “the security of Israel, security of all the region” before violent extremists and Israeli settlements destroy any hope of a two-state solution.While the Palestinians welcomed Sunday’s conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it “rigged” and cooked up behind Israel’s back to force it to accept conditions against national interests.U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s administration did not take part, and even the conference organizers weren’t expecting any breakthroughs.But French diplomats think there’s nothing to lose by trying. They fear Trump will unleash new tensions in the region by condoning settlements on land claimed by the Palestinians and potentially moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to contested Jerusalem.Article Continued BelowThe French president warned Trump against any “improvised” or destabilizing actions after he takes office Friday.“It is not a question of dictating to the parties,” Hollande insisted, acknowledging Netanyahu’s hostility toward the conference. “Only direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians can lead to peace. No one will do it in their place.”“The world cannot, should not resign itself to the status quo,” he told the gathered diplomats from across Europe, the Mideast and other regions, as well as from the United Nations, Arab League and other international organizations.

